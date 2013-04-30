Supermarket splashes out on tasty new print ads

There's nothing quite like a glass of fresh, ice-cold water straight from the fridge. Aware of this, Latin American supermarket Exito recently developed a special bottle with seven layers, designed to preserve the taste of the H2O inside.

In one of the best print ad campaigns we've seen in a while, advertising agency Sancho BBDO developed this clever series of ads, featuring some of the more pungent things one might keep in the fridge, including salmon and green onions, being poured into glass containers.

The message is simple. If you don't want your water to take on the taste of the contents of your fridge, keep it in an Exito water bottle.

Have you seen an innovative print ad lately? Let us know in the comments box below...