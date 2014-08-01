Flyers you'll want to frame, not throw away

Online print and design company moo.com is known for its business cards, miniCards, letterhead, notecards and stickers. Now it's branching out into flyers too - and has done something pretty special to celebrate.

Moo has teamed up with well-known graphic design artist, Rob Lowe, to create a set of flyers that are good enough to keep – with limited edition signed prints being given away to the public for free in London and Boston. Each features stylised typography spelling out flattering statements designed to boost the ego such as ‘I think you’re splendid’ and ‘You’re spectacular’.

The flyers were yesterday posted on walls lining London’s Southbank for passers-by to take free-of-charge. And today, 600 more will be available in the Boston Design Museum. The images are also available to share on MOO’s social media channels, and a final one-of-a-kind seventh flyer will also be available to win from MOO’s social media channels from until Friday 8th August.

MOO double-sided flyers are available in A5, square or DL and start from £23.99 for a pack of 50.

