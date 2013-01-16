McDonald's Happy Meal as you've never seen it before!

Helen Musselwhite is an illustrator based in Manchester in the UK. A creative with a particular knack for paper art, she's previously worked with The National Theatre, Nokia and Stella McCartney. So, it comes as no surprise that fast food chain McDonald's snapped her up for their upcoming print campaign.

This is only the first image to be released for the campaign

Helen worked with legendary advertising agency Leo Burnett to create this awe-inspiring paper illustration. The design is based around McDonald's upcoming collaboration with DK Books in conjunction with their Happy Meals.

The campaign is yet to be released to the public, so there isn't too much information about Helen's inspirations or process. We can state, though, that it's one of the most stunning print campaigns we've ever come across - and this is only the first image!

Like this? Read these!

What do you think of Helen's creation? Let us know in the comments box below!