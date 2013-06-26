New ad campaign for Nike footwear is a perfect fit

The team at Leeds-based creative agency We Are Golden are the brains behind this striking new print ad campaign for Nike and its woven trainers.

First launched back in 2000, the Nike Air Woven footwear design turned heads with its unusual textile pattern - the shoe's upper hand woven using a combination of elastic and polyester webbing to ensure the perfect fit.

This bold, vibrant print campaign is also a total head-turner and therefore fits the product perfectly. Featuring minimal text and simple trainer illustrations, the We Are Golden team ensured the main selling point - the woven material - wouldn't go unnoticed with it providing the brightly coloured, textured backdrop for each print.

[via Behance]

