10 great places to find free print design templates

While pro designers will always prefer to create a print design from scratch, sometimes the demands of tight deadlines and restricted budgets mean you have to cut corners - and that's where free print design templates come in. Whether you just tweak it slightly in Photoshop or build upon its skeletal structure to create something truly unique, templates can take a lot of time and guesswork out of creating your design.

Another good use for a print design template is as a learning tool. By dissecting the various elements in another artist's printed design, graphic design students can better understand the process it would require to create something similar.

Doing the leg work

The main drawback to using a PSD or AI format template for commercial work is that many of the most popular print design templates have been overused by other designers. So to create a successful design using a print template, you have to dig deep and find something that both looks great and hasn't been seen before.

It's a task that's easier said than done, so in this article we've done some the leg work for you. The following websites have been hand-selected for their abundance of high-quality free design templates for print.

GraphicRiver.net offers an extensive collection of print design templates

With an extensive collection to choose from, Graphic River is an excellent source of print templates, although it should be noted that many of the templates require a small fee. However, the cost is relatively small and helps prevent these templates from becoming overused by amateur designers and business owners.

psdGraphics is a great source of templates for Photoshop

If you use Photoshop, you'll want to check out psdGraphics for their extensive collection of resources, including not only print template designs, but customizable vector art, backgrounds and other design downloads.

Design Instruct offers lots of print templates and more

Design Instruct is well-known as a good all-round resource for designers. Not only will you find print templates; you'll also find plenty of tips and tutorials on how to make the most of your print designs.

Company Folders is a great source of presentation folder templates

If you're looking for presentation folder templates, then Company Folders should be your first and last stop. They offer a wide variety of high-quality folder templates available for free download and also have an informative blog including other resources to help you learn everything you need to know about designing for print.

PSDStyle has an impressive print template section

This site covers all aspects of designing with Photoshop, including an impressive print template section and plenty of other design resources to help support your project.

You'll find some high-class resources at FreePSDFiles.net

FreePSDFiles.net is an excellent source of high-quality vector artwork, but the site features an extensive collection of print templates, too. You might just find everything you need for your print project on this single site.

Design community Designrshub is a great source of free templates

Designrshub is a prolific designer community with a broad focus spanning theory, tutorials, resources and several cool print templates ranging from flyers to business cards.

BestBusinessCard.net is the place to find business card templates

Looking for business card templates? Your search is over. Not only does BestBusinessCard.net have a huge collection of templates, but also plenty of inspiration round-ups, tutorials and tips related to business card design. Also see our article on free business card templates.

Pixeden has both paid-for and free premium templates

Pixeden has a lot of high-quality templates and premium templates, though some of the designs will cost a small fee to use. Thankfully, the website has a free section that continuously updates with new free templates.

Art community site Deviantart harbours some creative print templates

Featuring such a huge community of talented artists allows Deviantart to be a great source for just about anything related to design - including print templates. You have to do a little digging, but there's some great gems in here for any type of print project.

