17 free resume templates

Using a free resume template as a starting point for your own CV can be super-useful if you're feeling uninspired. A bit like a blank canvas, creating a standout creative resume from scratch can be a little daunting and very time-consuming. But it's vital to keep your resume up-to-date, and sometimes a good way to get some inspiration is finding a free resume template that you can put your own stamp on.

The amount of quality free resume templates available is somewhat limited. However, there are a few diamonds in the rough, which we've found for you here. All of the templates below act as great starting points for your own designs, with each offering something a little different. Fully customisable to help explain your set up and sell your skills, all of these templates are compatible with the best digital art software, including Adobe Photoshop CC and Illustrator, so you can tweak to your heart's desire.

If you need some quality resume inspiration before you start, take a look at these creative resumes, which are brilliant examples of how to stand out from the crowd.

01. Anam free resume template

Image: Fadhli Robbi

Kicking off our free resume template list is this stylish design from graphic designer Fadhli Robbi. Created in Adobe Illustrator, with this template you can edit to create new colour schemes, add or delete selected sections and change fonts so the overall design fully reflects your style. An attractive design and great starting point to developing your own stand out creative resume.

02. Clean and professional resume

Image: Raka Caesar

Simple but elegant, this free resume template designed by Raka Caesar has nothing but need-to-know information on it, making everything very clear for prospective employers. More of a visual guide, this resume template uses icons to reveal interests and a chart-type system for strengths in various skills. The file is in .psd format, so fully customisable if you wanted to replace or add any content.

03. Free resume template with business card

Image: Alamin Mir

This standout free resume template design created by Alamin Mir, in collaboration with Grapphiora (was Pixelll), provides the perfect starting point to update your CV. A multi-page resume including cover letter, CV, image portfolio page and bonus two-sided business card, this free pack is fully customisable. It also uses a free font, which is great for anyone wanting to keep the same design as displayed.

For more great fonts at no cost, see our free fonts roundup.

04. Graphic designer resume

This A4-sized free resume template is a great starting point for any graphic designer looking to update their CV. The PSD file is fully customisable within Photoshop, with multicolour options and well labeled and organised layers ready for making your own. It's clear, professional and there's room for a mug shot right at the top – smile!

05. Material design resume

For a stand-out resume with an on-trend look, this template, inspired by Google's Material Design framework, is excellent. It includes areas for professional profile, work experience, education, skill circles, skill bars, social media icons and images, and it's supplied in A4-size format for Adobe Illustrator, InDesign and Photoshop. It uses free fonts, and if you'd like a covering letter and portfolio template to go with your resume, there's a premium version that also includes new colour options plus matching business card templates and custom icons.

06. Stylish infographic resume

Image: Federica Procaccino

Want to get all your relevant information across in an eye-friendly, graphical way? Why, you'll be wanting some kind of best infographic, then! And this stylish template by Federica Procaccino delivers just that, enabling you to get your message across on a single page without overwhelming everyone with text.

07. Creative resume

Image: Template.net

If you know your way around Adobe Illustrator and don't mind getting your hands dirty, then this template is perfect for producing a great-looking resume that you can customise to your personal taste. You can either use it as-is, changing the text and adding a photograph, or you can spend time editing the colours and tweaking the layout until you have something that more accurately reflects your personality.

08. YA free resume template

Image: Angga Baskara

Created by Indonesian graphic designer Angga Baskara, this elegant template covers all the bases with three sections – a main CV info page featuring eye-catching progress bars to illustrate your main skills, a covering letter and a portfolio section where you can add a selection of your work in the form of images and short descriptions.

09. Creative Vintage Resume

Image: Graphic Google

This is a splendidly vintage-looking resume template in deliciously earthy tones, and it comes as an .AI file so that you can adjust it to your heart's content. Be aware, though, that the fonts aren't included, so you'll either have to hunt them down yourself (they're all free fonts, luckily) or substitute your own.

10. Creative Designer Resume Template

Image: PSDFreebies

Fully layered and well-organised to keep customisation nice and easy, this bold and punchy visual template enables you to get yourself and your skills across quickly, without any messing around. It comes as a print-ready 300dpi A4 PSD, ready for editing in Photoshop.

11. Project-based resume

Image: Graphic Pear

Depending on the type of application process you're dealing with, it may be appropriate to include samples of your work within your CV. This template, Velli, is great if you have images of visual work that you'd like to form part of your resume, and there's also space for a cover letter.

12. Timeline resume

Image: Patryk Korycki

This free timeline-based resume template was created by graphic designer Patryk Korycki. This AI file design features typeface Open Sans, with various fields available to enter education details, skills, interests and much more.

13. Stylish resume

Image: Ikono

This subtle yet stylish CV template features all the details you need to include, along with a neat sidebar holding a profile and references and a timeline – in which you can list your employment history. There's also an online profile section to show just how social media-savvy you are and a software skills bar graph so you can show your exact skills. It's supplied in PSD, AI and INDD formats.

14. Resume for icon fans

Image: Fernando Báez

If icons are your thing, check out this free template from designer Fernando Báez. A sectionalised design, complete with stylish type and icons included (you get the CV in AI format and the icons in PSD), this resume is perfect for customising with your own icons to represent your interests and achievements.

15. Resume for type fans

Image: Pixeden

Sure, this may not be to everyone's taste – but it's certainly impactful. A central typographic column bursts out to boxes in which you can add your details. The resume is supplied in AI format so you can easily export a PDF – and comes in black and white so you can get creative with colours.

16. Simple resume

Image: Pixeden

Simplicity is the key in this type-based CV that puts your profile at the top, then lists experience and education in simple boxes. There's also a professional skills section enabling you to give yourself a percentage score on languages and professional skills. The Illustrator file makes the most of colour to aid its simplicity.

17. Clean resume

Image: Mats-Peter Forss

This highly customisable free resume template from Mats-Peter Forss comes in PSD and AI formats, and has a Smart Object header, meaning you can quickly and easily link in an image of your choice. It's A4, 300dpi, with 3mm bleed – so completely print-ready. Just add your logo, bio, experience and so on, and you're ready to print and send.

