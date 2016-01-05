Woodcut playing cards revisit the past

Each card in this amazing deck is completely unique

When it comes to creative side projects, artists and illustrators seem to love designing stylish custom playing cards. This deck by Jeff Trish is no exception, with its unique woodcut effect setting it apart from the rest.

Based around the clandestine Sons of Liberty, these cards embody the spirit of freedom that this covert group fought for. With war heroes from the time replacing traditional playing card kings and queens, this deck is a great way to learn about an important period of American history.

Decorated with secret images, such as the Freemason symbol and the Liberty tree, there's more to these cards than meets the eye. And thanks to subtle variations throughout, every card in this deck is completely unique. Topped off with metallic inks and a luxurious tuckcase, this distinctive deck is both educational and entertaining.

The tuckcase comes printed with metallic ink

Freemason symbols decorate the reverse of the cards

War heroes replace traditional playing card characters

The ace of spades is the famous Liberty Tree

The deck also comes with Jokers

These cards explain just who the Sons of Liberty were

The cards are printed on thin stock with a cambric finish

