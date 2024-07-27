Artist in Residence: inside the imagination dimension of comic illustrator Uko Smith

Here lie one artist’s dreams – parental discretion may be advised.

Uko Smith setup
There’s art all over the place here. It helps to keep me motivated. Here is a large-format print of the original art I did for a local show called Sol-Con. To her right is the wraparound original cover to FX2: The Lost Land, a graphic novel that I illustrated for IDW. (Image credit: Uko Smith)

I can’t tell you how many times I’d driven past the building where my studio is now located. I would see a former co-worker’s online photos of her jewellery-making setup, and didn’t really make the connection until I saw an ad for studio space.

I had been looking for another studio space, since I was running out of room at home – and voilà! I’ve had two other studios previously: one by myself and another with fellow art grad students, with whom I’ve been friends with since college and see on the convention circuit.

Uko Smith
Uko Smith
Artist

Uko is an illustrator, concept artist, storyteller and former instructor.

