Artist in Residence: inside the imagination dimension of comic illustrator Uko Smith

There’s art all over the place here. It helps to keep me motivated. Here is a large-format print of the original art I did for a local show called Sol-Con. To her right is the wraparound original cover to FX2: The Lost Land, a graphic novel that I illustrated for IDW.

I can’t tell you how many times I’d driven past the building where my studio is now located. I would see a former co-worker’s online photos of her jewellery-making setup, and didn’t really make the connection until I saw an ad for studio space.

I had been looking for another studio space, since I was running out of room at home – and voilà! I’ve had two other studios previously: one by myself and another with fellow art grad students, with whom I’ve been friends with since college and see on the convention circuit.

I’m a scaled car collector and lover of oversized artbooks. I did model cars as a kid but, since I don’t currently have time to put those kits together, I just purchase a car, truck or motorcycle from time to time, normally when I’m on the road to a comic convention. Whenever I stop for fuel or need a break from driving, I venture into the novelty area to see what they got. (Image credit: Uko Smith)

One of the things I’ve been able to do here at the studio, since I used to teach at Columbus College of Art & Design, is hold some limited art class time to help younger artists in high school and also some adult art guidance periodically.

I’ve been here at Millworks Arts Studio for about 10 years now, and I just love the space that I have. It’s got large windows, which lets in great light during the day. The windows help me see that ‘life’ exists when I have to spend more hours inside than out. One of the best things I love about my space is that I have room for the artbooks (my kryptonite), which range from artists’ sketchbooks and art history books of my fave artists to pre‑production books for film and animation.

One of the many bookshelves here at my studio. I just love reading and collecting the books of some of my favourite artists and creators. (Image credit: Uko Smith)

Millworks houses about 100 artists here, still with room to accommodate more. I’ve been fortunate to meet some good artists here of different disciplines. Since I’ve acquired a new (to me) hydraulic drafting table, which I’ve always wanted, I’ve had to do some re-arranging of things. Being able to set any desired angle with the foot pedal is grand. Another great purchase I’ve had recently was finding a large flat-file cabinet, which allows me to store my work and have more table space.

Anyone who knows me knows that I’ve been a huge Prince fan for the longest time. My first Funko Pops were the Prince releases they did a few years ago. I also self-published an artbook as a tribute to the music and fashion he created. It’s great to meet other fans of his and have a conversation at conventions. (Image credit: Uko Smith)

I get up around 6-7am. I struggle to get my gym clothes on and work out for about an hour, then I deal with my two little ankle-biting dogs, Sierra and Penny, with some outside time. I’m usually at the studio by 10am and stay until around 9-9:30pm. I’ve definitely burned some midnight oil here at times.

Although I’ve enjoyed working from home, I needed more solitude –especially when my doggies come up every hour for me to take them out. I can focus a bit more when I’m at the studio: I just listen to the music that gets me going for the day, or some podcasts when I want something different.

My best friend finds these cool toy guns at yard sales, Frankensteins them together, and paints them. He let me borrow one for some reference I needed – it’s been mine ever since. You’ll also find an array of artbooks I’ve self-published over the years and the first-ever artbook collection of the comic book class that I taught at my art college. I’m also a big fan of the film Desperado; here is a print I did of Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas. (Image credit: Uko Smith)

A key that helps me produce work is stepping away for a bit every hour or so to stretch, so that I’m not physically run down by the end of the day. I split my week doing freelance work for various clients; handling commissions, packaging and shipping; creating some quick, daily warmups; and fitting in time for my creator-owned work, which I look forward to finishing for you to read.

(Image credit: Uko Smith)

Discover more of Uko's artwork below

Some panel work from a short space opera story that I’m currently working on. (Image credit: Uko Smith)

(Image credit: Uko Smith)

(Image credit: Uko Smith)

My main creator-owned project is titled 1500. Looking forward to getting these ladies out there. (Image credit: Uko Smith)

More character development work for creator-owned title 1500, slated for a 2025 release. (Image credit: Uko Smith)

