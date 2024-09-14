“It starts with empathy: a day in the life of Julia Patrick

Julia Patrick is design lead at Borne – a creative agency that resides at the intersection of advertising and branding. With roots in the fashion world, Julia has over 15 years of experience in design and art direction, working with world-renowned brands such as Chanel, Selfridges, Farfetch and ASOS.

While Julia looks back fondly at her days in the fashion industry, it left her searching for a career that could make a positive impact on the world – something that she strives to continue across her work today. As part of our Day in the Life series, we caught up with Julia to discuss the importance of creating "real relationships" and finding that unique 'thing' that sparks your curiosity.

(Image credit: Borne)

Tell me about a typical day in your role We are very fast paced at Borne, and things change quickly. One day I could be concepting for a campaign, another I could be developing branding for a client, creating storyboards or commissioning photographers. No two days are the same!

Which project are you the most proud of and why? There’s been so many that I’m proud of, but most recently it would have to be the Virgin Wines rebrand. We knew what the logo should look like right from the start, it was working out how the rest of the brand appeared. It was a puzzle at times but that’s what I enjoy!

(Image credit: Borne)

Tell me about a tricky work-related challenge and how you approached it Sometimes understanding a client’s taste can be tricky. What we think they’ll like isn’t always the case and that can be a little disheartening at times. We have found that running a workshop where we discuss examples of other brands in their industry and outside really helps us gain insight into their thinking. After all, it would be arrogant of us to think we know their industry as well as they do. It’s also a great way to start conversations over certain attributes that we might believe are correct for them and they are unsure of. This enables us to work collaboratively and deliver work that makes us all proud.

What made you join Borne? I’m from a fashion background specialising in art direction, and whilst I felt very privileged – travelling around the world on shoots, working with incredible photographers, stylists and models – I felt like I needed to do something that had a positive impact on the world. I moved out of London and went freelance, and in that time I found Borne, an independent creative agency in my home town, working with some incredible brands including Médecins Sans Frontières and the Mental Health Foundation . I met the team and I felt like I’d found my people. The first project I worked on was for MSF and it ended up breaking records –the campaign raised half a million in 4 weeks. That’s when I realised that I had made the right decision and Borne was the place for me.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2022 - Loneliness - YouTube Watch On

What can you bring to the Borne team? What’s great about Borne is how we all have different backgrounds, and we bring a variety skills to the table – it creates a perfect blend of creativity to match any project. As mine is art direction I know the importance of a well produced and commissioned shoot. I have had the pleasure of commissioning some incredible photographers and shooting some highly effective campaigns with them. It sets us apart as it means we can go from concept all the way to production and delivery without any ‘weaker’ disciplines.

You said that “great work comes with working with empathy”, can you tell me more about what you mean by that? It’s related to creating work without egos: to being sympathetic to real audiences’ feelings, and what’s happening in the real world (not the fictitious world and narratives that can be created in high-level conversations). It also relates to having empathy for the client and their bigger picture priorities: the fact that, actually, their budget may not be best spent with you. Or appreciating out of our area, what’s important for their business to thrive. We believe in creating real relationships with our client, and with their audiences – and we believe it starts with empathy.

(Image credit: Borne)

Tell me about your early career - how did you get your first design gig? My first job was at a company called Fashionair straight out of university. I was only there for a few months before we all got made redundant! But my manager there got a job at Matches Fashion and took me with him. Whilst this was all happening, a couple of friends and I set up an online magazine called Somethinkblue – it was an online platform focused on youth culture. We set up a record label and put some nights on, which was a great way of meeting people and having free rein to be as creative as we wanted.

What’s your dream project? A project that ultimately makes people feel good, whether that’s raising money for charity to creating a brand that brings joy to its customers. A project where the idea comes instinctively and the creative direction is really clear. Then having the opportunity to be able to commission creatives and build a team of people as passionate as you are, whose skills can come together to create something brilliant, unique and that the client loves!

(Image credit: Borne)

What career advice would you give your younger self? Don’t let anyone bring you down. Your instincts are always right, listen to them. It’s okay to make mistakes as long as you learn from them. Being creative in an industry where time is money is a paradox and that pressure can stifle creativity. It’s about finding a process: everyone’s different but finding the right one for you is the key. I believe that there is fun to be had in every project, it’s just about finding that ‘thing’ that triggers your curiosity and interest. That's when the ideas start to generate.

Find out more about Borne.