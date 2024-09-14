“It starts with empathy: a day in the life of Julia Patrick

Features
By
published

Borne’s design lead discusses the importance of creating work without ego.

Julia Patrick headshot
(Image credit: Julia Patrick)

Julia Patrick is design lead at Borne – a creative agency that resides at the intersection of advertising and branding. With roots in the fashion world, Julia has over 15 years of experience in design and art direction, working with world-renowned brands such as Chanel, Selfridges, Farfetch and ASOS.

While Julia looks back fondly at her days in the fashion industry, it left her searching for a career that could make a positive impact on the world – something that she strives to continue across her work today. As part of our Day in the Life series, we caught up with Julia to discuss the importance of creating "real relationships" and finding that unique 'thing' that sparks your curiosity.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles