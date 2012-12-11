Celebrity site gets the big picture on mobile

Words: Paul Lloyd
The Cut is a website from New York magazine focusing on fashion, beauty, politics, sex, and celebrity. Faced with packing in a wealth of content, the in-house design team behind it could easily have opted for a fixed-width layout.
Yet while this large site comes with a large download size - mainly because of the high number of images and advertising assets - it’s still worthy of closer inspection. The intricate layout adapts surprisingly well to fit different screen dimensions, and consideration has been made for smaller, lower-bandwidth devices, too.
For example, the Miller Headline font gives The Cut much of its character, but not enough for its absence on smaller screens to be noticeable - Georgia proves a suitable alternative.
Sidebar content that appears at greater widths is also missing on smaller screens, which makes us wonder whether it’s needed at all.
Homepage requests/size: 147/3.0 MB mobile, 179/4.18 MB desktop
This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 235.
Now read these!
- Web design training: the top online tools
- Great examples of HTML5
- The best iPad apps for designers