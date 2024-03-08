Logitech MX Brio review: 4K webcam reaffirms Logitech as masters of productivity

Pinsharp 4K resolution, ample native lighting and innovative presentation features highlight the Logitech MX Brio, Logitech's latest – and perhaps greatest – webcam yet. It's equally adaptable for perennial video-conferencers and live-streaming pros, easy to set up, more compact than most 4K rivals, and boasts a more sustainable production method than previously

The Logitech MX Brio succeeds Logitech's previous flagship 4K webcam, the Brio 4K, and with claims of it being the company's 'most advanced webcam yet' with '70 per cent larger pixels' and 'AI-enhanced image quality', we were keen to see whether it would stand up to scrutiny and make a claim for the top spot among the best webcams on the market today.

Placing this new webcam in its Master series, alongside fantastic kit such as the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse, Logitech is certainly confident in its prowess. And after a few weeks with the MX Brio, using it for daily team chats, attending online media briefings and testing out its recording and vlogging capabilities, I can attest it certainly earns its Master tag.

(Image credit: Future)

Logitech MX Brio review: Key specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Megapixels: 8.5MP Focus type: Advanced Autofocus Diagonal field of view: 90°/78°/65° Max zoom: 4x digital zoom Microphone: Dual Beamforming microphone for noise reduction Sensor: Sony STARVIS Connection type: USB-C Dimensions: 62x98x52mm (with mount closed) Weight: 176g (with mount)

Logitech MX Brio review: Design and build

(Image credit: Future)

Like most of Logitech's products for the last several years, the build quality is immediately apparent in the MX Brio. The large 8.5MP Sony sensor is encased within the circular lens on the front, with the main hardware housed in a rounded, not-quite cuboid, not-quite cylindrical wing-shaped container behind it. The camera is then magnetically attached to the screen clip, which has high-friction rubber-covered surfaces to prevent any scratches on the monitor or laptop. I managed to secure it in place without any sliding, both to a thick curved monitor and a thin laptop lid.

The camera is available in two slightly different colours, Graphite and Pale Grey. It goes well with Windows ecosystems (which often tend to be black or dark grey) and Mac ones (which are more on the silver side).

The lens has a physical privacy shutter, which you can close and open by simply twisting the notched ring around the lens.

It's plugged in using a USB-C to USB-C cable that's included, but if you are unfortunate enough to not have a computer or monitor with a USB-C port, you'll have to source a USB-C to USB-A cable yourself.

Logitech MX Brio review: Features

(Image credit: Future)

Headlining the features package in the Logitech MX Brio is a 4K camera that's got bigger pixels than the previous flagship model, the Brio 4K. What this means in reality, apart from at least as sharp an image as in previous 4K cameras I've used, is improved light capture, according to Logitech at least.

It's designed to adapt to changing light conditions, and tricky environments, such as my home office, which has a single overhead light and a desk placed next to a large window with intruding natural light, which can change rapidly if the sun disappears behind a cloud midway through a video call.

As a sign that Logitech wants to aim this camera both at hybrid workers with a lot of video calls and streamers alike is that it's releasing two slightly different versions of the MX Brio. The hardware is exactly the same, but the software configuration is slightly different, as one will default to work with the Logi Options+ and the other with the more gaming-focused Logitech G-Hub. However, both are compatible with either platform, so don't panic if you get a model that defaults to the 'wrong one', you can still use it with your preferred software.

The most interesting feature here, though, is the flip-to-present function. When recording or taking part in a video call, simply aiming the camera down at the desk will flip the image to be 'right side up' for presenting whatever you have on it. This can be helpful when conducting a briefing during a video conference, or doing a live unboxing video, for example. It can recognise documents for scanning too, which is handy.

Logitech MX Brio review: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

I have used the MX Brio for a couple of weeks for my video calls, and have also done recording test runs to gauge its usefulness for unboxing videos and similar purposes. I've been very impressed with the image quality, which provides a very high resolution without being too unflattering. It also dealt handily with live changing lighting conditions as my desk setup is next to a window with lots of natural light streaming into my office, and using the Logitech software I could change things manually with ease too. This included fine-tuning via adjusting exposure, tint, vibrance, and even the field of view.

The image, as expected, was pinsharp, with the autofocus and autoframing features working seamlessly.

The tilt function used to present objects and documents on my desk worked as advertised, too, but one thing to note for anyone intending to use the MX Brio for unboxing videos is that due to the placement of the camera on top of the screen clamp without being jutted forward, it will put a part of your monitor in the frame. If you want to avoid that, you'll need to either find a workaround to jut the camera out further, or tilt it down at an angle, so not straight down, which might not be ideal for streamers.

Logitech MX Brio review: Price

The Logitech MX Brio is the company's new flagship camera, so it will come with a corresponding flagship price tag. In the US, the regular retail price will be $199 and in the UK it's going to set you back £219.99 at the time of writing. This is a fair bit more than Logitech's previous 4K flagship, the Brio 4K, so we'll have to wait and see whether discounts will be needed to get it shifting off shelves.

Should I buy the Logitech MX Brio?

(Image credit: Future)

Unless you're an ambitious streamer or professional who needs to present their best side at all times, no matter the cost, the Logitech MX Brio will be overkill, both for the specs and the price tag. There are plenty of sub-£/$100 webcams that offer FHD or 2K resolution that will be sharp enough for any team meetings and general video-conferencing. However, if you do want to step up your professional webcam game, the sharp and adaptable MX Brio is absolutely one of the best new offerings on the market this year.