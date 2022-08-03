Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit iPad screen protector review

Durability and ease of instalment make the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit a winner for most. Artists should look elsewhere so as to maintain complete control of their creations - namely something a little thinner to prevent interference with the Apple Pencil, and with a mat surface texture - though this is more subjective.

The Glas.tR EZ Fit screen protector by Spigen is a ‘crystal clear’ tempered glass offering, promising fool-proof instalment. It’s meant for all-round protection against general wear-and-tear, with an “Oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance.”

The installation kit that’s included is where the main difference lies in comparison to the vast number of alternatives. For a look at what else is available look at our best iPad screen protectors list. The kit promises to make that all important alignment a complete cinch, and includes a mini ‘squeegee’ to rid the surface of any annoying bubbles.

For artists who prefer a mat finish to their screen this may not be for you. However, we have spent a little time using this for various tasks, namely drawing, writing, and general use to see how it fares overall. Here are our notes.

Specifications Size compatibility: iPad Air 10.9" (2022/2021/2020) / Pro 11" Material: 9H Tempered glass Textured?: No - Glossy Retail Price: $39.99 / £16.99 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Ben Brady)

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit: protection

The Glas.tR EZ Fit comes with an installation kit - ultimately protecting you against frustrating instalment problems! It’s true, installation is easy (though do watch the video before leaping in).

The ‘alignment tray,’ ‘squeegee’ and wipes, dust stickers etc are a blessing if you’ve ever tried and failed with any other type of screen protector. The screen itself is tempered glass rated at 9H hardness - which basically means it has a high level of shock and scratch resistance.

This resistance, along with its oleophobic coating, is just what you’d hope for considering the price it’d cost you to replace your iPad screen.

Knowing the Glas.tR EZ Fit is going to prevent wear-and-tear from sustained use, whilst keeping crystal clear visuals is great. But if you spend more of your time creating whilst using your iPad this might not be enough.

The screen and installation kit all neatly packaged. (Image credit: Ben Brady)

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit: quality

The quality of this product seems as good as any other - again it’s the addition of the well made installation kit that sets it apart. The glass seems very durable indeed, after a couple of weeks use it looks as new, though at a closer look there are a few marks.

This is probably due to the more heavy-handed use of drawing using Procreate. I’m not usually so heavy-handed - because the glass is thicker than your usual plastic mat screen protectors the Apple Pencil seems to have ‘connection’ issues.

These issues manifest in line-work not being as dependable. There is a noticeable wobble when trying to draw straight lines, mostly diagonally, which may not matter to some, but to those who rely on the usual accuracy of these tools it can be a little disconcerting, and frustrating.

The second issue in regards to making digital artwork is the glossy screen. It’s as glossy and as slidey as the iPad itself - ordinarily not that big of an issue, but with the added problem of the pencil being somewhat debilitated you’d be better off not using the screen protector at all. Taking the protector off and on again simply isn’t feasible.

The protector is super glossy. (Image credit: Ben Brady)

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit: should I buy it?

For a general purpose screen protector that is simple to install you can’t go wrong. At $39.99 / £16.99 (opens in new tab) it is reasonable enough considering it will last, plus the fact that you get a fool-proof installation kit, to boot.

For artists who covert a more mat surface - and those who rely on the accuracy of the iPad and Apple Pencil then you’re better off looking elsewhere.

Related article: