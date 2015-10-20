Official Star Wars poster and trailer revealed

This was only the beginning... Image © LucasArts, Disney and Drew Struzan

Yesterday marked two months exactly until the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the beginning of the truly exciting run-up to the film event of the year.

Disney is ramping up the excitement by releasing new artwork, a trailer and finally, the opportunity to pre-book your very own tickets. So, without further ado, here is the latest Star Wars: The Force Awakens official poster...

Click on the image to enlarge (Image © LucasArts/Disney)

Along with the stunning poster, Disney has finally releasing a brand-spanking-new full official trailer for The Force Awakens – here it is in all its glory:

You can now pre-book your tickets for the release day showing, and if you are in the US, check out Disney's list of SW marathons to watch all seven episodes back to back.

Like this? Read these...