3D tools join forces to make collaboration easier

The latest version of cineSync, 3.6, is out now, and what captured our attention the most was the new integration between remote review and approval tool cineSync and Shotgun production tracking, review and asset management software.

This consists of a Shotgun Review portal built into cineSync. This means you can launch Shotgun Review directly from cineSync with no additional configuration needed, and then browse your Shotgun instance to identify clips for review.

The two tools now work in harmony together

Versions and Playlists can be added from Shotgun to cineSync sessions with a single click. Any files stored in Shotgun will be automatically downloaded, while local files will be added as usual.

During the review session, you can use the built-in Shotgun Review to browse for alternate or previous Versions; to view all previous notes on Versions; and to add new Versions for review at any time, all without having to ever leave cineSync.

Once the review has been completed, you can publish any notes and drawings to Shotgun.

You can merge cineSync data with existing Shotgun data – so in cases where annotated frames have been created in cineSync, but notes have been taken in Shotgun’s Notes App, you can choose to combine both

"Simplifying the entire review process is a big focus for us, and cineSync is being used by most of our clients already," says Shotgun’s CEO Don Parker. "We are all about helping remote creative teams work together like they’re all in the same room – cineSync is an important part of making that work.”

The integration is available to anyone with a cineSync Pro account. If you’re interested in a free trial, or more information about how the integration between cineSync and Shotgun can work for you, please contact support@cinesync.com

You can find full details of the Shotgun integration here, while cineSync 3.6 is available for download here.

Like this? Read these...