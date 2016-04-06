Write that book with Scrivener 2

Writing any longform piece in a standard word processor is a hassle. Those programs aren't designed for handling tasks like writing a novel. Scrivener 2 is specifically built for just that, and you can get the program on sale for just $22.50 (approx £16).

Scrivener 2 is equipped with the organizational tools you need to take your story from your head to the page. Its powerful outlining and storyboarding abilities will help you shape your idea into form, while its notes and research tabs ensure that you always have the information you need right on hand.

Scrivener 2 usually retails for $45, but you can save 50% off that price right now. That means you'll pay just $22.50 (approx £16) for this great piece of software that any writer will love.