Graffiti billboards broadcast powerful message

Whilst street art provides a splash of colour in an often mundane setting, it can also be there to present a powerful message. Here, three Soul Creative graffiti artists, Koze, Richt and 45RPM created these billboard advertising illustrations for a wholly important cause.

The artworks aim to highlight the fact that three men under the age of 35 take their own lives every single day in the UK. The campaign entitled 'Tom, Dick & Harry' aims to raise awareness of the great work the charity C.A.L.M. do to help prevent this.

Creating gorgeous typography in their signature styles, the artists have done a brilliant job in raising a very important issue. The lighting is also a very nice touch - ensuring that passers-by will almost certainly take notice of the billboards.

Find out more over on the Soul Creative website.

Have you seen some street art with a powerful message? Let us know in the comments box below!