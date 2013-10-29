Vacant building's art installation is a facade

The installation was completely self-initiated

It seems examples of street art across the world are getting bigger and bigger. Just take a look at this huge installation from British artist and designer Alex Chinneck.

Entitled 'From the Knees of My Nose to the Belly of My Toes', the installation sees the facade of a brick rowhouse behaving in the manner of a piece of sliced American cheese. Its floppy exterior is placed upon a building that has been vacant for over 11 years.

The installation is placed in the heart of English seaside town Margate, with Chinneck’s intervention entirely self-initiated. We're sure the residents of this town will get a shock walking down the street!

[via Fast Company]

Have you seen an inspiring piece of street art? Let us know in the comments box below!