Studio attempts to recreate logos using themselves

Although fun, working in a design studio often causes fitness and health levels to diminish, thanks to all that sitting in front of a computer that designers have to do. Netherlands based Studio Dumbar found a way to get themselves up and about, whilst still focusing on their love of logos.
"Actually the idea was relatively simple – we are all passionate about design and designing identities at Studio Dumbar – we spend hours in front of our laptops. We realised that exercise might be a good idea too but not everyone in the studio is a keen gym goer," explains Studio Dumbar's Liza Enebeis.
"Logo Gym was the best way to combine the two. As you can see from the photos – just a few logos a day and there is no need to go to the gym! We would love more studios to get involved. If you have a moment, please send us your logos!" Featuring some of the biggest logo designs around – can you name them all? Head here for the answers and even more logo recreations.
