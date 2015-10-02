Studio attempts to recreate logos using themselves

This logo design caused some controversy

Although fun, working in a design studio often causes fitness and health levels to diminish, thanks to all that sitting in front of a computer that designers have to do. Netherlands based Studio Dumbar found a way to get themselves up and about, whilst still focusing on their love of logos.

"Actually the idea was relatively simple – we are all passionate about design and designing identities at Studio Dumbar – we spend hours in front of our laptops. We realised that exercise might be a good idea too but not everyone in the studio is a keen gym goer," explains Studio Dumbar's Liza Enebeis.

"Logo Gym was the best way to combine the two. As you can see from the photos – just a few logos a day and there is no need to go to the gym! We would love more studios to get involved. If you have a moment, please send us your logos!" Featuring some of the biggest logo designs around – can you name them all? Head here for the answers and even more logo recreations.

This company is known mainly for its hot beverages

Almost every designer will lay eyes upon this logo on a daily basis

One for the old school sports fans out there

This logo gets our seal of approval

One of America's most popular chain stores

This brand loves its straight lines

Another American favourite – this time, look to the TV

