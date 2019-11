Ever wondered whether or not Nintendo's Super Mario tastes like strawberries? Chungkong has.

The Dutch designer has taken the iconic console character and transformed him into an ice pop, along with Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong and everyone else from the game, in a new self-initiated project.

'Frozen Bros. on a stick' is the tagline. You can see more of the designs in the gallery below, and the full range at chungkong.nl, where prints are on sale at $12 each.