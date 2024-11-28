Beware: That viral $0.01 iPhone 16 Pro Black Friday deal isn’t as sweet as it seems

It's becoming a Black Friday tradition. Every year we see the latest and greatest iPhone reduced to just $0.01 in what looks like a phenomenal deal. At this very moment you can indeed purchase the iPhone 16 Pro Max for just $0.01 at Amazon. But when something sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Tech journalists across the world are once again waxing lyrical about the deal, with many neglecting to mention that not only does it tie the buyer to a contract of monthly payments, but said contract lasts 36 (thirty-six!) months. Which, by my own Sherlockian calculations, is three whole years. So, while the deal might suit some in specific circumstances, it probably isn't a great option for everyone.

Now, let's crunch some numbers shall we? 36 months is a long time for a phone contract, with most over here in the UK lasting between 12 and 24 months. With this deal, the 256GB model has a monthly cost of $67.78, while the 512GB model bumps that up to $73.33. At 36 months, that means you're paying between $2,440 and $2,639 in total. The 256GB iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $1119, so you're looking at an extra $1320 at least.

And it gets worse. Use more than 30GB in the 'unlimited' data plan, and speeds could be throttled. And this is coming from a network that, as our reviews editor Erlingur helpfully points out, enjoys a Trustpilot rating of 1.3.

Of course, there are some for whom this deal might be useful – if you have deep pockets but fancy reducing the up-front cost, sure, knock yourself out. But if you're looking for a genuinely good deal in cash terms, I'd recommend checking out one of the less splashy deals below. These might cost more than a cent, but you'll probably thank yourself in 36 months' time.

Apple iPhone 16: at Best Buy Get a $100 gift card: hile not a discount as such, a free $100 gift card with an iPhone 16 purchase at Best Buy is a great deal. You could spend it on an accessory such as a case, or, I don't know, literally anything else!

Apple iPhone 15: was US$729 now US$679 at bestbuy.com Save $50: While it might not feature the camera upgrades and Camera Control button that the 16 packs, the iPhone 15 is still a super powerful device, and it brings the Dynamic Island to the base-level iPhone for the first time.

For the best deals in your area, take a look at our constantly updating iPhone deals widget below. And for more great Apple offers, take a look at our roundup of the best MacBook Black Friday deals.