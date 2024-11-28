Beware: That viral $0.01 iPhone 16 Pro Black Friday deal isn’t as sweet as it seems

News
By
published

But don’t worry, there are still some decent iPhone deals to be found.

iPhone 16 Pro
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

It's becoming a Black Friday tradition. Every year we see the latest and greatest iPhone reduced to just $0.01 in what looks like a phenomenal deal. At this very moment you can indeed purchase the iPhone 16 Pro Max for just $0.01 at Amazon. But when something sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

Tech journalists across the world are once again waxing lyrical about the deal, with many neglecting to mention that not only does it tie the buyer to a contract of monthly payments, but said contract lasts 36 (thirty-six!) months. Which, by my own Sherlockian calculations, is three whole years. So, while the deal might suit some in specific circumstances, it probably isn't a great option for everyone.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: at Amazon

$1,199 $0.01
Save $1,198.99... sort of:
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is available for $0.01 up-front on Amazon, when signing up for a Boost plan. In our review, we called the iPhone 16 Pro Max impressive in terms of power and ease of use, with the new 48MP camera improved from last year and the new Camera Control button offering a great upgrade for photographers.

Release date: September 2024

View Deal
Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16: at Best Buy

Get a $100 gift card: hile not a discount as such, a free $100 gift card with an iPhone 16 purchase at Best Buy is a great deal. You could spend it on an accessory such as a case, or, I don't know, literally anything else!

View Deal
Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15: was US$729 now US$679 at bestbuy.com

Save $50: While it might not feature the camera upgrades and Camera Control button that the 16 packs, the iPhone 15 is still a super powerful device, and it brings the Dynamic Island to the base-level iPhone for the first time.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1