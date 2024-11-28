I’ll never forget where I was when I first saw that the UnionSine 1TB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive was $11.39 off at Amazon. (I was at home on my computer.) At first I thought there must be some mistake. Not only is this USB-3 external hard drive 'compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox 360', but it is also ‘ultra thin and quiet’. And yet, it was a whopping 20% off, bringing the price down from $57.99 to $46.60. I was flaggerbasted.

Over dinner, I couldn’t stop talking about the deal. About the hard drive’s thin and compact size (designed to be popped into your pocket for easy storage). About the read speed of up to 125MB/s. About the write speed of up to 103MB/s. My wife rolled her eyes the way she always does when I talk about deals, and said something about this being the “final straw,” but I wasn’t listening – I was too busy talking about the average customer rating of 4.5 (out of 5). This must be one of the best external hard drives.

UnionSine 1TB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive HDD: at Amazon $57.99 $46.60

Save $11.39: This ultra-thin and quiet 1TB USB-3 external hard drive features read speeds of up to 125MB/s, write speeds of up to 103MB/s, and an aluminium anti-interference layer to increase heat dissipation and protect data. Release date: March 2021



Price history: This is the cheapest ever price we've seen for this hard drive on Amazon.

This morning, I started talking about the hard drive again. Suddenly, my wife said that if I mentioned the deal one more time, it was over. I managed to stay silent for a few seconds before involuntarily blurting out that it featured an aluminium anti-interference layer to increase heat dissipation and protect data. She immediately left the house and got in the car. She took the kids too. I ran after them for a few paces, but stopped in excitement when I spotted the Amazon delivery van coming the other way.

