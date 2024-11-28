My wife left me because I couldn't stop talking about this Black Friday hard drive deal

News
By
published

At 20% off, it's a homewreckingly good deal.

UnionSine hard drive
She just doesn't understand (Image credit: Future/UnionSine)

I’ll never forget where I was when I first saw that the UnionSine 1TB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive was $11.39 off at Amazon. (I was at home on my computer.) At first I thought there must be some mistake. Not only is this USB-3 external hard drive 'compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox 360', but it is also ‘ultra thin and quiet’. And yet, it was a whopping 20% off, bringing the price down from $57.99 to $46.60. I was flaggerbasted.

Over dinner, I couldn’t stop talking about the deal. About the hard drive’s thin and compact size (designed to be popped into your pocket for easy storage). About the read speed of up to 125MB/s. About the write speed of up to 103MB/s. My wife rolled her eyes the way she always does when I talk about deals, and said something about this being the “final straw,” but I wasn’t listening – I was too busy talking about the average customer rating of 4.5 (out of 5). This must be one of the best external hard drives.

UnionSine 1TB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive HDD
UnionSine 1TB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive HDD: at Amazon

$57.99 $46.60
Save $11.39: This ultra-thin and quiet 1TB USB-3 external hard drive features read speeds of up to 125MB/s, write speeds of up to 103MB/s, and an aluminium anti-interference layer to increase heat dissipation and protect data.

Release date: March 2021

Price history: This is the cheapest ever price we've seen for this hard drive on Amazon.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

Related articles