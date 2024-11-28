My wife left me because I couldn't stop talking about this Black Friday hard drive deal
At 20% off, it's a homewreckingly good deal.
I’ll never forget where I was when I first saw that the UnionSine 1TB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive was $11.39 off at Amazon. (I was at home on my computer.) At first I thought there must be some mistake. Not only is this USB-3 external hard drive 'compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox 360', but it is also ‘ultra thin and quiet’. And yet, it was a whopping 20% off, bringing the price down from $57.99 to $46.60. I was flaggerbasted.
Over dinner, I couldn’t stop talking about the deal. About the hard drive’s thin and compact size (designed to be popped into your pocket for easy storage). About the read speed of up to 125MB/s. About the write speed of up to 103MB/s. My wife rolled her eyes the way she always does when I talk about deals, and said something about this being the “final straw,” but I wasn’t listening – I was too busy talking about the average customer rating of 4.5 (out of 5). This must be one of the best external hard drives.
$57.99 $46.60
Save $11.39: This ultra-thin and quiet 1TB USB-3 external hard drive features read speeds of up to 125MB/s, write speeds of up to 103MB/s, and an aluminium anti-interference layer to increase heat dissipation and protect data.
Release date: March 2021
Price history: This is the cheapest ever price we've seen for this hard drive on Amazon.
This morning, I started talking about the hard drive again. Suddenly, my wife said that if I mentioned the deal one more time, it was over. I managed to stay silent for a few seconds before involuntarily blurting out that it featured an aluminium anti-interference layer to increase heat dissipation and protect data. She immediately left the house and got in the car. She took the kids too. I ran after them for a few paces, but stopped in excitement when I spotted the Amazon delivery van coming the other way.
For more homewreckingly good deals, take a look at our roundup of the best MacBook Black Friday deals.
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.
Related articles
- Listen up crafters, Etsy’s craft kit deals are not to be missed this Black Friday
- Epic Games dev says new creators should build "gyms" to try out ideas
- I got hands-on with the Apple Pencil Pro (and I finally get the hype)
- I'm not usually tempted by Black Friday console deals but these bundles are too good to pass up