This iPad Black Friday deal is so breathtaking I can’t breathe

Please help.

(Image credit: Future/Apple)

As somebody who has been writing about Black Friday deals for nearly five years, I like to think I am impervious to their powers. But when I saw this iPad deal, which sees the 10th generation model reduced by $90, down from $349 to $259, it took my breath away. Quite literally.

I tried calling out to my wife Sharon, but then remembered I she left me yesterday because of my reaction to another deal. With time running out, I needed to call an ambulance – but I also needed to take advantage of this deal before it was too late. It was a bit of a conundrum.

Apple iPad (2022)
Lowest price
Apple iPad (2022): was US$349 now US$259 at Amazon

Save $90: This is the lowest price we've seen on the 10th generation iPad. This model features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the powerful A14 Bionic chip, Apple Pencil with USB-C support and support for the Magic Keyboard Folio.

Price check: Best Buy – $279

View Deal

