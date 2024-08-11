Apple's rumoured Mac mini redesign could make it the ultimate computer for creatives

News
By
published

More portability and power can only be a good thing.

We're big fans of the M2 Mac mini here at Creative Bloq. While Apple's 'bring your own monitor' desktop might be a hard sell for some, the price point is compelling, and the portability makes it a great option for creatives on the go. And if new rumours are to be believed, Apple is about to lean further into that vision.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a redesigned Mac mini that could become the company's smallest computer ever. Indeed, according to Gurman it could end up resembling the tiny Apple TV. (For the lowdown on the current model, take a look at our M2 Mac mini review.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles