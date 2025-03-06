Is Unreal Engine 5 still too advanced for PC games?

A game developer suggests UE5 could need a Nvidia RTX 6000 series GPU to run well.

Image from Black Myth Wukong, a video game made in Unreal Engine
(Image credit: Game Science Interactive Technology)

Unreal Engine 5 is becoming the game engine of choice for many studios. It has a host of benefits, as we note in our guide to the best game development software, and it allows developers to do things that weren't possible before. But it also has its downsides, particularly when it comes to performance.

While the big consoles can cope with Unreal Engine 5 games, it's a different story for PCs. Even the best laptops for game development can struggle with resource-hungry Nanite and Lumen, and PC gamers still often complain of hazier, unstable visuals. One developer suggests we might need to wait for the next generation of components before they catch up.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

