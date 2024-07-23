Hold on, this MacBook Air deal is better than Prime Day

We saw a bunch of great MacBook deals during Amazon Prime Day last week, but with that summer sale now over, another has begun over at Best Buy. And it's beating Amazon on one specific model. The 2023 M2-chipped MacBook Air 15 is reduced from $1,299 to $999 for a record saving of almost $300. And the same discount is also available on the higher-spec 16GB 1TB SSD configuration.

Released just over a year ago, this isn't the newest 15-inch MacBook Air since Apple launched a new model in March with the M3 chip. However, with less than 10 months between them, the difference in performance is fairly narrow, making the 2023 model worth considering if you want to pay less for what is a larger version of Apple's most popular laptop. It's the Apple laptop we recommend for most people who want a screen larger than 13 inches.

MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023)

Was: $1,299

Now: $999.99 at Best Buy

Save: $299.01 Overview: This laptop was the first generation of 15-inch MacBook Airs. Apple has since launched a new M3-chipped generation this year. But with such a short lapse of time between the two iterations, we found the difference in performance between the two to be fairly iterative. Key features: Display: 15-inch | Processor: Apple M2 | RAM: 8GB or 16GB|SSD: 256GB or 1TB | Weight: 3.3lbs | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack Release date: March 2024. Price history: Best Buy currently has the best price we've seen on two configurations of the laptop: the 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD model is now $999, while the more powerful 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD configuration is reduced from $1,899 to $1,599. Bear in mind that Amazon does have a $110 discount on the newer M3-chipped model, which is now $1,189, but this deal is $190 cheaper than that. Price check: Amazon: from $1,159.83 Review consensus: We gave this laptop a 4.5-star review, describing it as the "perfect laptop for creatives" when it was released last year. We praised the excellent battery life and the combination of a larger 15-inch screen with a thin and light body. Creative Bloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ | TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

