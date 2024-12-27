How to make a laptop battery last longer

Advice
By
published

When your computer runs out of juice, it can ruin your day. So follow these 10 tips to make a laptop battery last longer.

A MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024) on a desk
Modern laptops such as the MacBook Pro 14 (M4) have excellent battery life. But they won't last forever, so here are our tips to get the most out of them. (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)
Jump To:

These days, the best laptops come with impressive battery life. But if you're using demanding software or opening a lot of browser tabs, they can still give up surprisingly quickly. And few things are more frustrating than a battery that dies just when you need it most.

Whether you're working in a coffee shop, hosting a meeting in a room that's short on power points, or bingeing a Netflix season on a long-haul flight, the ability to keep your device running can mean the difference between seizing an opportunity and missing it entirely. But the good news is, you can potentially extend your device's runtime, by following a few simple tricks.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and editor specialising in design, photography and technology. Author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. Today, he is a regular contributor to Creative Bloq and its sister sites Digital Camera World, T3.com and Tech Radar. He also writes for Creative Boom and works on content marketing projects. 