The new Huawei MateBook 14 Ultra Pro's 3:2 OLED display is, quite frankly, a visual revelation

Introducing: the definitive MacBook M1 Air slayer.

A hand holds aloft the opened Huawei MateBook 14 for all to see.
(Image credit: Future)
For the last million or so years I've been working with laptops, yet it's only this month that I've experienced a 3:2 display on one of them. It's the 3:2 display on the new Huawei MateBook 14 Core Ultra (2024), to be exact and, visually, it's an absolute banger. I love it. So why aren't all laptops built to this ratio? Is it just a bad habit that they are still made in 16:9? And how the hell do you pronounce Huawei anyway?

Of course, it helps that the MateBook 14's display is also 2.8K and OLED – plenty of visual swag for it to make our list of the best laptops for graphic design (apart from it has one fatal flaw – more on that below). But this laptop has oh-so-much-more than a saucy display. Let's dive into why the Huawei MateBook 14 Ultra Pro is probably the best laptop that you will likely never own...

