I'm not expecting these record MacBook Pro deals to be beaten on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is just a few days away, so you might be waiting anxiously in the hope of snapping up a Prime Day MacBook deal. But I've compared Amazon's current prices with last year's Prime Day offers, and I'm not holding our for better deals than the ones already available, which include a record $613 off the M2 Pro MacBook Pro 16.

We've been covering Apple deals and Amazon Prime Day for many years, tracking the prices on everything from MacBooks to iPads and beyond. Although the deals from previous years are no guarantee of what we'll see during Prime Day 2024, they are a good gauge by which to measure how good a deal is and whether a price is likely to fall further. The new good news is that Amazon's current MacBook Pro deals (listed below) are already better than the discounts it ran during Prime Day last year. The bad news is that this means it's not very likely that prices will fall further.

For example, one of the best MacBook Pro Prime Day deals last year was $200 off the M2 Pro MacBook Pro 14. But today, four days before Prime Day 2024, Amazon already has $300 off the newer M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14 – now from $1,699. Considering that it's already beating last year's deal by $100, I'm not holding out for this model to get any cheaper when Prime Day starts on 16 July.

With that in mind, here are the best early Prime Day MacBook Pro deals available today. And these deals are all open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime members.

The best MacBook Pro deals that Prime Day prices are unlikely to beat

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro 2023): $2,499 $1,885.99 at Amazon

Save $613.01: This isn't Apple's latest iteration of the MacBook Pro 16 since it released two generations last year: M2 Pro/Max-chipped models in January and then the M3 models in November. But it's worth noting than when Apple boasts about M3 series performance, it compares it against the M1, not the M2. For many, the difference in performance between M2 Pro and M3 Pro may not justify the price gap when this laptop has a massive $613 off. We hardly ever see discounts as big as this on a MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): $2,499 $2,249 at Amazon

Save $250: If you do want to go for the more recent M3 Pro generation, this is the nearest configuration to the deal above, coming with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB RAM and 512GB SSD. This isn't quite the best price we've seen on this model, though, since it was previously on offer for $2,199, so there's a chance you might be able to save another $50 as we approach Prime Day itself. Amazon also has $250 off the 32GB configuration.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023): $3,999 $3,699 at Amazon

Save $300: If you're using very, very demanding software, for example for 3D rendering, and you want the most power you can get from an Apple laptop, Amazon has a record low price on the highest-spec MacBook Pro configuration that it sells. This setup packs the M3 Max chip with a massive 48GB of unified memory and 1TB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): $1,999 $1,699 at Amazon

Save $300: For a more compact laptop with Pro specs, Amazon has a record $300 off the MacBook Pro 14 with 18GB unified memory and a 512GB SSD. This beats the previous best price by $50, so I don't expect to see a better offer for a while.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): $1,599 $1,399 at Amazon

Save $200: Finally, Amazon also has a record low price on the entry-level M3-chipped configuration of the latest 14-inch laptop. This only comes with 8GB of memory, so it's the least 'pro' Pro and may struggle with more demanding tasks like heavy video editing and 3D work, but it's great value for anyone who can make do with those specs. Again, this is $50 cheaper than the previous best price, and better than any deal on an entry-level MacBook during the last Prime Day, so I don't expect this to be beaten.

