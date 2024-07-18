Late to Amazon Prime Day? There's still time to grab the latest Apple MacBook Air at a record low price

Amazon Prime Day has seen some fantastic Apple deals over the past two days, but don't worry too much if you were late catching on. While some deals have gone, you can still get the latest version of Apple's bestselling laptop with a record $250 off.
Amazon has this year's M3 MacBook Air 13 reduced from $1,099 to $849. If you prefer a larger laptop, there's also $250 off the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, which is reduced from $1,499 to $1,249. Just make sure you check the box to apply the coupon for the extra $50 discount before you go to checkout.
We loved the MacBook Air M3 when we reviewed it, and we think it's the best Apple laptop for most people. It's powerful enough for most regular creative tasks, such as photo editing, graphic design and layout and even light video editing, and it's super compact and portable. It also provides outstanding battery life of up to 18 hours. It's only really for more serious video editing and 3D work, that we'd suggest you might need a MacBook Pro. And these deals provide fantastic value on a pair of laptops that was only released in March.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024)
Was: $1,099
Now: $849 at Amazon
Save: $250
MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024)
Was: $1,499
Now: $1,249 at Amazon
Save: $250
Overview: The newest MacBook Airs released at the start of March provide a relatively small but welcome boost in performance over the previous M2 laptops. We think the slim and light fanless design makes them a great option for creatives looking for a portable device.
Key features: Display: 13-inch | Processor: Apple M3 | RAM: 8GB or 16GB|SSD: 256GB or 512GB |Weight: 1.24kg / 1.51kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.
Release date: March 2024.
Price history: These are the cheapest prices we've seen so far on Apple's newest laptops by some way. They represents savings of 22% and the 17% respectively. That's the kind of deal we might normally expect to see around a year after release.
Current price: Apple: $1,499 / $1,099
Review consensus: In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave the new laptop 4.5 stars, praising performance, battery life and the quality of the display. Our sister site Tom's Guide also gave it 4.5 stars, saying that "the best MacBook for most people just got better."
Not in the US, or don't need the latest M3 model? You can check the best prices on a range of MacBooks in your area below:
