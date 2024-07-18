Late to Amazon Prime Day? There's still time to grab the latest Apple MacBook Air at a record low price

Amazon Prime Day has seen some fantastic Apple deals over the past two days, but don't worry too much if you were late catching on. While some deals have gone, you can still get the latest version of Apple's bestselling laptop with a record $250 off.

Amazon has this year's M3 MacBook Air 13 reduced from $1,099 to $849. If you prefer a larger laptop, there's also $250 off the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, which is reduced from $1,499 to $1,249. Just make sure you check the box to apply the coupon for the extra $50 discount before you go to checkout.

We loved the MacBook Air M3 when we reviewed it, and we think it's the best Apple laptop for most people. It's powerful enough for most regular creative tasks, such as photo editing, graphic design and layout and even light video editing, and it's super compact and portable. It also provides outstanding battery life of up to 18 hours. It's only really for more serious video editing and 3D work, that we'd suggest you might need a MacBook Pro. And these deals provide fantastic value on a pair of laptops that was only released in March.

For more late Prime Day savings, see our guides to the best Prime Day iPad deals.

Not in the US, or don't need the latest M3 model? You can check the best prices on a range of MacBooks in your area below: