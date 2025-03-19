Forget Amazon's Spring Sale, Best Buy's Tech Fest has much better prices on tablets and phones
I've picked out 5 deals that are genuinely good.
There's plenty of buzz around Amazon's Spring Sale right now, and sure, there are some pretty great deals not to be missed. However, I know from experience that Pre-Prime Day sales on Amazon are never the best deals, and if you're looking for a real bargain on something that's not an Echo speaker then Best Buy's Tech Fest Sale is the place to be.
As a tech journalist and e-commerce writer, I spend all year round searching for the top deals on creative tech to support artists, designers, photographers (including some of the best camera phones), and everything else in between. While Amazon does occasionally have some stellar offers, my advice is to hold off on the current Spring Sale and wait for the official Amazon Prime Day to kick off if you're looking for the best possible value for money.
With that said, if you're looking to bag a genuinely good deal right now, then I've rounded up some options below from Best Buy that I think creatives will love, including some popular iPad alternatives. Also, remember that you can check out our handy buying guides, such as the best monitors for graphic artists, and the best monitors for MacBook Pro at any time for our top recommendations on the best tech for creatives.
Best Buy Tech Fest sale: Top deals for creatives
Save $300
The Surface Pro has been a long-time favourite of ours at Creative Bloq, and this deal on the 11th Edition (released in 2024) is a very generous price. Top features include a 4K camera and video, excellent portability, AI-accelerated experiences, and a superb battery life.
Price Check: $1,199.99 at Amazon
Save $300
The Studio Display from Apple is an excellent 27-inch 5K Retina display boasting up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and a triple studio-quality mic array which is ideal for crisp content creation, streaming, and video calls.
Price Check: $1,299.99 at Amazon
Save $300 (unlocked)
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is by far one of the best camera phones on the market right now for content creators, and its Google Gemini integration is excellent for managing your workflow and lifestyle. It has a stellar triple-camera array too. See our Pixel 9 Pro review for specs and details.
Price Check: $849 at Amazon
Save $150
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a superb choice for creatives with a slightly tighter budget. It lacks performance power compared with other models in the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and it's not cut out for heavy multitasking or demanding creative apps.
But at this price point, we think it's great value for drawing, note-taking and general entertainment.
Price Check: $369.89 at Amazon
Save $500
This curved gaming monitor from LG is a great choice or gamers, photographers, and content creators. Key features include an impressive 240Hz refresh rate, with FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility.
Pssst - there's also a great deal I spotted with $700 off the Samsung Odyssey 49-inch curved display.
Price Check: $999 at Amazon
