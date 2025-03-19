There's plenty of buzz around Amazon's Spring Sale right now, and sure, there are some pretty great deals not to be missed. However, I know from experience that Pre-Prime Day sales on Amazon are never the best deals, and if you're looking for a real bargain on something that's not an Echo speaker then Best Buy's Tech Fest Sale is the place to be.

As a tech journalist and e-commerce writer, I spend all year round searching for the top deals on creative tech to support artists, designers, photographers (including some of the best camera phones), and everything else in between. While Amazon does occasionally have some stellar offers, my advice is to hold off on the current Spring Sale and wait for the official Amazon Prime Day to kick off if you're looking for the best possible value for money.

With that said, if you're looking to bag a genuinely good deal right now, then I've rounded up some options below from Best Buy that I think creatives will love, including some popular iPad alternatives. Also, remember that you can check out our handy buying guides, such as the best monitors for graphic artists, and the best monitors for MacBook Pro at any time for our top recommendations on the best tech for creatives.

Best Buy Tech Fest sale: Top deals for creatives

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a superb choice for creatives with a slightly tighter budget. It lacks performance power compared with other models in the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and it's not cut out for heavy multitasking or demanding creative apps. But at this price point, we think it's great value for drawing, note-taking and general entertainment. Price Check: $369.89 at Amazon

