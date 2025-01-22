If you've been waiting to update your phone, now could be the moment. With the Samsung Galaxy S25 range to be announced today (see our live blog from Samsung Unpacked), prices have fallen on last year's models, including both the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the standard S24. And unlike most of the best phone deals these are straight discounts with no contract or trade in.

Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a 256GB SSD reduced by $300 from $1,299 to $999.99. And Amazon US has the standard model reduced by $150 from $799 to $649 in a limited-time deal.

In the UK, things are even better. You can find the Ultra at Amazon UK reduced by a massive 48% from £1,469 to £767

While the Galaxy S24 range is about to be superseded by the S25, the S24 Ultra is undoubtedly still one of the best camera phones available and still more than powerful enough for most people's needs.

In our review, we heaped praise on its excellent camera array, the fact the S Pen stylus comes included, plus the promise of 7 years of OS updates (that's a rare one nowadays). Our only niggle was the price, which has just become a lot more reasonable now that the phone's successor has been announced.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals today

Samsung Galaxy S24: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy Save $150 Overview: The standard S24 is also reduced at both Best Buy and Amazon. It might lack the stylus and the advanced camera array of its larger sibling, but it's a great option for those who want a smaller phone that does the job for everyday productivity and communication. Key features: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip | 6.2in FHD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 50MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | 12MP Selfie Camera | up to 256GB storage Release date: 18 January 2024. Price history: This matches the best price we've seen on the S24 since its release a year ago. Current price: Amazon: also $649.99 Review Consensus: TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Below you'll find the best Samsung Galaxy S24 prices wherever you are in the world via our clever deals widget updating 24/7.