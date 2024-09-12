Limited time deal brings the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ to only $699

If you're a Samsung fan, then you'll love this deal on the Tab S9 Plus which is currently only $699.99 at Amazon, down from its usual $999.99 retail price, saving you an impressive $300. This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen on the S9+ model, and it's a limited-time deal too, so you might want to be quick about it.

One of the best things about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which works flawlessly with the Samsung S Pen (included with the tablet), making it an excellent choice as one of the best tablets with a stylus pen for drawing and note-taking. Additionally, the Samsung S9+ offers some of the latest Galaxy AI features including photo assist, transcript assist, note assist, and Google's circle-to-search function.

An excellent iPad alternative, the Samsung Tab S9 Plus would also make for a great tablet for video editing or even 3D modelling for those who need a portable workstation with a stylus. This tablet also boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz combined with a long-lasting battery life for epic on-the-go gaming sessions. For students, be sure to take advantage of Samsung's student discount offers for extra savings.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ deal today

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB WiFi

Was: $999.99

Now: $699.99

Save: $300 Overview: As we mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ has a lot of great features and is useful for all kinds of work, be it gaming, studying, business, or photo editing. We think it's one of the best tablets for creatives, and this deal makes it even more affordable. Key features: Display: 12.4 -inch AMOLED 2X (2800 x 1752) | Processor: Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | GPU: Adreno 740 | RAM: 12GB| SSD: 256GB (expandable with MicroSD) | Main Camera: 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP |Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.4 | Video: 4K@30fps | OS: Android 14 | Weight: 586g | Release date: July 26, 2023 Price history: The Tab S9+ is the middle child in Samsung's S9 tablet series, with improvements on the standard S9 model but more compact-sized than the mighty S9 Ultra. Current price: Samsung: $829.99 | Best Buy: $879.99 Review Consensus: We've yet to review the Samsung Tab S9+ model, however, we loved its sibling, the S9 Ultra, and our reviewer described it as a multitasking marvel. There are minor differences spec-wise between the S9 Ultra and S9+ models, with display size being the most notable difference. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.