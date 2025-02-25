Save $191 on a Samsung Tab S9+ and bag a deal on the A9+ too with these latest savings

Two popular Samsung tablets are on sale over at Amazon right now, including a generous deal knocking almost $200 off the Samsung Tab S9 Plus. This specific deal is on a 5G cellular model locked to AT&T, which is excellent if you own a creative business and need data on the go. The S9 Plus might be last year's news, having been replaced by the newer Samsung S10 series – but it's still an excellent iPad alternative for those needing more Android-friendly apps.

Samsung tablets are hugely popular among artists and designers, and the S9 Plus is our pick as one of the best tablets with a stylus pen for creatives. If you don't need cellular data, then you can bag a better price on the Wi-Fi-only version of the S9 Plus for $699.99 at Best Buy down from $999.99.

The other tablet deal I've picked out is on Samsung's more budget-friendly A9+ model (locked to T-Mobile), which is excellent value right now at only $224.44 over at Amazon. This tablet lacks the higher-end specs that you typically get with Samsung's S series tablets, but not everybody needs these features anyway. I've got all the details on these deals for you below. And for students, be sure to take advantage of Samsung's student discount offers for extra savings.

Today's top deals on Samsung tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB (AT&T): Save: $191.05 with this Amazon deal Overview: One of the best things about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which works flawlessly with the Samsung S Pen (included with the tablet). Additionally, the Samsung S9+ boasts useful Galaxy AI features like photo assist, live translation, and Google's circle-to-search function. Key features: Display: 12.4 -inch AMOLED 2X (2800 x 1752) | Processor: Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | GPU: Adreno 740 | RAM: 12GB| SSD: 256GB (expandable with MicroSD) | Main Camera: 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP |Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.4 | Video: 4K@30fps | OS: Android 14 | Weight: 586g | Release date: July 2023 Price history: The Tab S9+ is the middle child in Samsung's S9 tablet series, with improvements on the standard S9 model but more compact-sized than the mighty S9 Ultra.

Budget gem Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB, T-Mobile): was $269.99 now $224.44 at Best Buy Save $45.55 Overview: The Samsung A9+ is a more budget and basic model in comparison with other Samsung tablets, but don't be fooled - it still offers everything you could want in a budget tablet at a fraction of the S9+ price. The A9+ is useful for all kinds of creative work, be it streaming, browsing, studying, photo editing, and gaming too with a 90Hz refresh rate and long-lasting battery life. Key features: Display: 11-inch TFT LCD (1200 x 1920) | Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G | GPU: Adreno 619 | RAM: 4-8GB| SSD: 64GB / 256GB (expandable with microSDXC ) | Main Camera: 8MP |Front Camera: 5MP | Video: 1080p@30fps | OS: Android 13 | Weight: 480g | Release date: October 2023 Price history: If you need a cellular tablet for your creative business then you won't find better at this price point. The standard Wi-Fi 64GB configuration is even cheaper – just $168.99 at Amazon.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab models in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.