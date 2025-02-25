Save $191 on a Samsung Tab S9+ and bag a deal on the A9+ too with these latest savings

If you need a cellular Android tablet for your creative business then look no further.

Two popular Samsung tablets are on sale over at Amazon right now, including a generous deal knocking almost $200 off the Samsung Tab S9 Plus. This specific deal is on a 5G cellular model locked to AT&T, which is excellent if you own a creative business and need data on the go. The S9 Plus might be last year's news, having been replaced by the newer Samsung S10 series – but it's still an excellent iPad alternative for those needing more Android-friendly apps.

Samsung tablets are hugely popular among artists and designers, and the S9 Plus is our pick as one of the best tablets with a stylus pen for creatives. If you don't need cellular data, then you can bag a better price on the Wi-Fi-only version of the S9 Plus for $699.99 at Best Buy down from $999.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 256GB (AT&T):

Save: $191.05 with this Amazon deal

Overview: One of the best things about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is the gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED display, which works flawlessly with the Samsung S Pen (included with the tablet). Additionally, the Samsung S9+ boasts useful Galaxy AI features like photo assist, live translation, and Google's circle-to-search function.

Key features: Display: 12.4 -inch AMOLED 2X (2800 x 1752) | Processor: Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | GPU: Adreno 740 | RAM: 12GB| SSD: 256GB (expandable with MicroSD) | Main Camera: 13.0 MP + 8.0 MP |Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.4 | Video: 4K@30fps | OS: Android 14 | Weight: 586g |

Release date: July 2023

Price history: The Tab S9+ is the middle child in Samsung's S9 tablet series, with improvements on the standard S9 model but more compact-sized than the mighty S9 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB, T-Mobile)
Budget gem
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB, T-Mobile): was $269.99 now $224.44 at Best Buy

Save $45.55

Overview: The Samsung A9+ is a more budget and basic model in comparison with other Samsung tablets, but don't be fooled - it still offers everything you could want in a budget tablet at a fraction of the S9+ price. The A9+ is useful for all kinds of creative work, be it streaming, browsing, studying, photo editing, and gaming too with a 90Hz refresh rate and long-lasting battery life.

Key features: Display: 11-inch TFT LCD (1200 x 1920) | Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G | GPU: Adreno 619 | RAM: 4-8GB| SSD: 64GB / 256GB (expandable with microSDXC ) | Main Camera: 8MP |Front Camera: 5MP | Video: 1080p@30fps | OS: Android 13 | Weight: 480g |

Release date: October 2023

Price history: If you need a cellular tablet for your creative business then you won't find better at this price point. The standard Wi-Fi 64GB configuration is even cheaper – just $168.99 at Amazon.

