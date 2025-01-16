This Porsche X Honor smartphone collab validates an unexpected tech trend

Porsche’s Tobias Hüttl offers some insight into the design choices behind the Honor Magic 7 RSR premium smartphone.

Honor Porsche Magic 7 RSR
(Image credit: Honor / Porsche)

You’ve probably already heard the news about Honor’s latest Magic 7 Pro flagship smartphone, but did you know that there’s an ultra-premium Porsche version of the camera phone too, that looks slightly different? Tobias Hüttl, Head of Design Studio at Porsche, kindly sat down with me to answer a few questions on this automotive design collaboration for Honor's new Magic 7 series.

Honor and Porsche have collaborated for three generations of smartphones now, starting with the Honor Magic V2, followed by the Porsche Design Magic 6. The newest Honor Magic7 RSR from Porshe Design however takes this to new levels, yet continues the iconic hexagonal camera design trend that we’ve seen on previous Porsche X Honor handsets.

Honor Porsche Magic 7 RSR
(Image credit: Future)
Honor Porsche Magic 7 RSR
(Image credit: Future)
Honor Porsche Magic 7 RSR
(Image credit: Future)

