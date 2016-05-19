5 best font editors

Find out which font editor is right for you with our pros and cons rundown

There are thousands of paid-for and free fonts available these days. But sometimes, when you just can't find exactly what you're looking for, creating a your own typeface could be the way to go – imagine that in your design portfolio!

Making your own fonts can be some of the most inspiring work you ever do but finding the font editor that's right for you can be more than a little bit tricky. Here are five of the most popular font editors, complete with pros and cons.

FontLab is expensive but is it worth it?

At $649, FontLab Studio opens up the whole gamut of type design, from designing a single font to crafting a whole typeface library.

Pros:

Imports and exports fonts with support for up to 65,535 glyphs in a wide range of font formats

Offers an extended toolset

Can be used for a wide range of tasks, from outline editing to TrueType manual instructing

Scriptable

Runs on Mac as well as Windows

Cons:

Steep learning curve

Updates come rarely

Can be buggy

Documentation is less than satisfactory

Limited OpenType (no support for Arabic features, for example)

No native UFO file format support

Expensive

Boasting over 4.5 million downloads to date, FontCreator is a popular font editor among creatives

Boasting over 4.5 million downloads to date, FontCreator is a popular font editor among creatives. Native to Windows, FontCreator's feature set makes it suitable for professionals, with a straightforward interface making it accessible to users at any skill level.

Pros:

Affordable

Add up to 65,535 glyphs per font

Create and edit TrueType and OpenType fonts

Create and edit Web Open Font Format (WOFF) fonts

Create and edit scalable color fonts

Redesign existing characters

Cons:

Windows only

FontLab also created Fontographer for those with less of a budget

Coming in at $399, this is a cheaper option from the makers of FontLab, ideal for smaller projects.

Pros:

Quite easy to use

Intuitive interface

Automated processes

Imports and exports fonts with 32,000 glyphs in a wide range of font formats

Runs on Mac as well as Windows

Cons:

OpenType features are not preserved upon opening a font and code cannot be edited in the app, only imported as a feature-file

No native UFO support

Glyphs is great for font editing beginners

For beginners and casual users right through to seasoned type designers, and a snip at $300.

Pros:

Easy to learn, easy to use

Combined text and drawing views, in which layers can be automatically generated

Basic OpenType features that can be previewed

Scriptable and expandable

Extremely fast updates

Amazing support

Comes in two versions

Cons:

Mac only

Another expensive option but could this be the one for you?

For those looking for a scalable tool, and prepared to spend €400 for the privilege.

Pros:

Built in Python support and scalable

Loads of extra functions already available from a dedicated community

Full scripting access to objects and interface

Perfect base on which to build additional tools

Cons:

Mac only

Not the tool for quick jobs

