Font of the day: In And Out

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's In And Out by Emil Bertell.

In And Out font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

In And Out by Emil Bertell

Created by designer Emil Bertell, script font In And Out is a family of three weights, including an ornament set. Perfect for a custom-made feel, In And Out is great for creating eye-catching headlines, logos, posters and more.

In And Out is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

