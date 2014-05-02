Font of the day: In And Out

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

In And Out by Emil Bertell

Created by designer Emil Bertell, script font In And Out is a family of three weights, including an ornament set. Perfect for a custom-made feel, In And Out is great for creating eye-catching headlines, logos, posters and more.

In And Out is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

