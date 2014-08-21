Font of the day: Ballpoint

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ballpoint by Drew Melton

Todays font of choice is handwritten script Ballpoint by type designer Drew Melton. "Ballpoint script is all about adding a personal touch," Melton comment on his website. "I've always dreamed of designing a font that feels like friendly a note written with a BIC ballpoint pen.

"Ballpoint's smooth, single-weight lines and charming variations provide the ideal balance of humanity and clarity. This font is especially well suited for branding and marketing campaigns where personality and friendliness is a requirement."

Ballpoint is available to purchase via Drew Melton's website, where you can currently take advantage of a 75 per cent discount.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com