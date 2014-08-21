Topics

Font of the day: Ballpoint

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Ballpoint by Drew Melton.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ballpoint by Drew Melton

Todays font of choice is handwritten script Ballpoint by type designer Drew Melton. "Ballpoint script is all about adding a personal touch," Melton comment on his website. "I've always dreamed of designing a font that feels like friendly a note written with a BIC ballpoint pen.

"Ballpoint's smooth, single-weight lines and charming variations provide the ideal balance of humanity and clarity. This font is especially well suited for branding and marketing campaigns where personality and friendliness is a requirement."

Ballpoint is available to purchase via Drew Melton's website, where you can currently take advantage of a 75 per cent discount.

