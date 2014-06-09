Font of the day: Berlin

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Berlin by Antonio Rodrigues Jr

Today's eye-catching font of choice was created by Brazilian graphic designer and illustrator Antonio Rodrigues Jr. "Berling is a group of display fonts, inspired by the classic geometric typefaces from early last century," he explains.

A work in progress, so far Rodrigues Jr has created four versions - Berlin, Berlina, Slaberlin and Uberlin - all of which are available in regular, bold and x-bold. "They work great in headlines, branding, packaging, as well as large format text and are free for your personal and commercial use," Rodrigues Jr comments.

Berlin is available to download for free over on Rodrigues Jr's website.

