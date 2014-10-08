Font of the day: Box

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Box by Superfried

This eye-catching type design Box was created by the team at London-based graphic design studio Superfried. "Box is an experimental, retro display typeface," comments Superfried's Mark Richardson.

"Initially inspired by the parallel paths of our own logo, Box then took a detour leading to glyphs that are predominantly square in construction. The result is a bold, distinct look with high impact."

Box contains 250 glyphs and is available to purchase at Hype for Type.

