Topics

Font of the day: Box

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Box by Superfried.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Box by Superfried

This eye-catching type design Box was created by the team at London-based graphic design studio Superfried. "Box is an experimental, retro display typeface," comments Superfried's Mark Richardson.

"Initially inspired by the parallel paths of our own logo, Box then took a detour leading to glyphs that are predominantly square in construction. The result is a bold, distinct look with high impact."

Box contains 250 glyphs and is available to purchase at Hype for Type.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles