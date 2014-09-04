Font of the day: Brix Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Brix Sans from HvD Fonts

Designers Hannes von Döhren and Livius Dietzel of HvD Fonts spent two years developing Brix Sans, the approach being to design an independent, sans serif type family, which would work in harmony with its sister design Brix Slab. The result is a family of six weights with matching italics, perfectly suited to corporate design and editorial design.

Brix Sans is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can get an 80 per cent discount on the entire family until 27 September 2014.

