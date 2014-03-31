Font of the day: Calgary Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Calgary Script by Alejandro Paul

Designer Alejandro Paul was inspired to create this font during his travels. "Calgary Script was mostly inspired by a brush script on a Welcome To Calgary sign in, you guessed it, Calgary," he comments on MyFonts. "Though now, after it’s finished, I can easily tell the influence is evident of all the books on American sign painting I have absorbed over the years.

"The overall effect of the font is similar to something that Fonzied itself, big hair and leather jackets and all, out of the early 1980s, but the feeling really dates back to a few decades earlier. Heady caps and free-flowing lowercase make for a speedy, determined, and instinctively organized buffalo herd of a typeface."

Calgary Script is available to purchase from MyFonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com