Font of the day: Dual

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Dual by Charles Daoud

Designer and art director Charles Daoud created today's font of choice, Dual. Daoud comments on his design: "Dual is a full-width, sans-serif typeface. It's really two fonts in one. On one side, it's a totally usable text and display font with a geometric feel with multiple language support, but it also has this crazy experimental side which consists of over 250 alternate glyphs and 10 stylistic sets."

Dual is available to purchase on My Fonts. There are three weights currently available: 100, 300 and 600. 300 is currently available as a free download over on Daoud's website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com