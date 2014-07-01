Font of the day: Feral

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Feral by Marcus Lien Gundersen

Condensed and creepy, today's font of choice is Feral by student Marcus Lien Gundersen. Inspired by Tim Burton, Gundersen created the typeface on impulse with the intention of putting the "scary into your headings".

Feral is available to download for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com