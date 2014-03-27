Font of the day: Ginger

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ginger by Rick Banks

This clean, geometric typeface was created by designer Rick Banks. Available from HypeForType, the font is described as being designed in "a modernist Swiss style but with a contemporary geometrical twist".

Based on letterforms of German typographer Paul Renner, Swiss typographer Jan Tschichold and American typographer Herb Lubalin. Ginger contains alternatives and covers an extensive range of Latin-based languages, including Western and Eastern European.

Ginger is available to purchase from HypeForType.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com