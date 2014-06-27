Topics

Font of the day: Hagin

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Hagin from Fontfabric, which is totally free to download.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Independent type foundry Fontfabric regularly appears in our font of the day posts, offering a selection of beautiful typefaces with Hagin being a prime example. The free design was 'constructed with strong geometric forms in ”old school” style'.

Hagin is available to download for free via the Fontfabric website.

