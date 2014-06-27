Font of the day: Hagin

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hagin from Fontfabric

Independent type foundry Fontfabric regularly appears in our font of the day posts, offering a selection of beautiful typefaces with Hagin being a prime example. The free design was 'constructed with strong geometric forms in ”old school” style'.

Hagin is available to download for free via the Fontfabric website.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com