Topics

Font of the day: Interborough

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Interborough by Giang Nguyen.

Interborough font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Interborough by Giang Nguyen

Today's font of choice, Interborough, was created by Siagon-based designer Giang Nguyen. He comments on his website: "The typeface is inspired from the signage system of IRT (Interborough Rapid Transit) New York subway system in the 1900s-1940s. The signage system was later replaced by Helvetica signage system by Massimo Vignelli due to its inconsistency.

"Interborough collects the inconsistent characteristics of those signs and combines with a personal touch to create a new, unique design itself. The sans serif typeface explores the American, compact modular style and try to balance the solid, geometric form with subtle curviness in minor eccentric details. Interborough employs a confident and optimistic look that is found in visual designs of early 20th century."

Interborough is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, which is offering a 50 per cent discount on all weights until 31 March, 2014.

Interborough font

Interborough font

Interborough font

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles