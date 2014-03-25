Font of the day: Interborough

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Interborough by Giang Nguyen

Today's font of choice, Interborough, was created by Siagon-based designer Giang Nguyen. He comments on his website: "The typeface is inspired from the signage system of IRT (Interborough Rapid Transit) New York subway system in the 1900s-1940s. The signage system was later replaced by Helvetica signage system by Massimo Vignelli due to its inconsistency.

"Interborough collects the inconsistent characteristics of those signs and combines with a personal touch to create a new, unique design itself. The sans serif typeface explores the American, compact modular style and try to balance the solid, geometric form with subtle curviness in minor eccentric details. Interborough employs a confident and optimistic look that is found in visual designs of early 20th century."

Interborough is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, which is offering a 50 per cent discount on all weights until 31 March, 2014.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com