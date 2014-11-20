Font of the day: Linotte

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Linotte by Joël Carrouché

Today's typeface of choice is rounded sans serif Linotte, designed by Joël Carrouché. "Slight irregularities give the typeface a warm and naive look, while the solid geometric construction allows good legibility in long texts and small sizes," Carrouché comments on Behance. "Linotte is ideal to set texts for food or kid related products, and anything that needs to convey a friendly feeling."

Linotte is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently take advantage of a 50 per cent introductory discount until 15 Dec, 2014. Available in five weights; light, regular, bold, heavy and semibold, Carrouché is also currently offering the latter as a free download.