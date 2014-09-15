Font of the day: Lodgecode

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Lodgecode by Jeff Warrington

Today's font of choice, Lodgecode, was created by designer Jeff Warrington of The Look Partnership. Available from YouWorkForThem, the design is described as functioning as "a geometric sans, but evokes more warmth. Corners are softened to provide a tactile, worn-in feel, while still maintaining a polished appearance. Lodgecode lends an understated simplicity to small settings, such as stationery and interface typography."

Lodgecode is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com