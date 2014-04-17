Font of the day: Margot

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Margot by Adrià Gómez

Design student Adrià Gómez is the man behind today's font of choice Margot. "Margot is an adoring typefamily designed and optimized for its use in large sizes," Gómez comments. "Margot is vibrant, cheerful, perfectly suited for a great variety of typographical purposes."

Margot is available to download on Behance on a 'pay what you want' basis.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com