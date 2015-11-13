Topics

Font of the day: Neamants

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Neamants by Agga Swistblnk.

Neamants by Agga Swistblnk

Graphic designer Agga Swistblnk is no stranger to our font of the day posts, with a number of beautiful type designs under her belt. And today's offering, Neamants, is no exception. The latest addition to her Sortdecai family, this hand-drawn design is great for any Christmas and vintage-style designs.

Neamants is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

