Font of the day: Neamants

Neamants by Agga Swistblnk

Graphic designer Agga Swistblnk is no stranger to our font of the day posts, with a number of beautiful type designs under her belt. And today's offering, Neamants, is no exception. The latest addition to her Sortdecai family, this hand-drawn design is great for any Christmas and vintage-style designs.

Neamants is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

